CheckMate: BMW's iX3 Steps Up And Puts The Tesla Model Y In It's Place

Agent009 submitted on 11/4/2020

4 user comments | Views : 760 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

BMW’s trailblazing i3 and i8 set out a pretty bold and exciting statement for what the German manufacturer's electrified future was going to look like.

With their sci-fi looks and space-age tech, they offered a solid vision on what the cars of tomorrow were going to be like.

What we have here, the all-new BMW iX3, perhaps isn’t the third installment of BMW’s i line-up that we were expecting. It all looks a little bit, well, familiar. But that is exactly BMW’s intention; to all intents and purposes, this is simply an X3 that also happens to be electric.



Agent009

SanJoseDriver

Except for the fact that it is much, much slower, only has 1 motor, has less range, and not a hope for full self driving in the future.

Posted on 11/4/2020 3:11:51 PM   

SanJoseDriver

Oh yeah, it has a lower top speed and is $20k more expensive as well ($12.5k after factoring in incentives)

Posted on 11/4/2020 3:12:53 PM   

vdiv

It's an ICE conversion, a stop-gap at best. And it is late.

Posted on 11/4/2020 3:21:38 PM   

Car4life1

Too little too late...

Posted on 11/4/2020 3:27:04 PM   

