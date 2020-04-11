CheckMate: BMW's iX3 Steps Up And Puts The Tesla Model Y In It's Place

BMW’s trailblazing i3 and i8 set out a pretty bold and exciting statement for what the German manufacturer's electrified future was going to look like. With their sci-fi looks and space-age tech, they offered a solid vision on what the cars of tomorrow were going to be like.

What we have here, the all-new BMW iX3, perhaps isn’t the third installment of BMW’s i line-up that we were expecting. It all looks a little bit, well, familiar. But that is exactly BMW’s intention; to all intents and purposes, this is simply an X3 that also happens to be electric.