Gordon Ramsey turned heads in London as everyone looked to see the untamed beast that roared out from the top of its V12 lungs. Ramsey attended the star-studded F1 75 Live, the event which celebrated the sport's 75th Anniversary at the O2 Arena.

London hosted its first-ever season launch party, with all ten teams, drivers, and executives invited. Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsey attended the event, which brought together drivers such as Ferrari's Lewis Hamilton and Red Bull's Fernando Alonso. The Spaniard appeared in the six-minute video, which mostly followed Gordon Ramsey as he drove through London.

Music stars such as rapper Machine Gun Kelly and the British band Take That performed at the event. Formula 1 guru Bernie Ecclestone and his wife Fabiana, along with the head of Red Bull Racing, Christian Horner, arrived at the O2 Arena. Former F1 Championship winner Mika Hakkinen was also present at the event.