Chevrolet Abandons The Spark - If The Battery Goes Bad Your Car Is DOA

Chevrolet gave the market the cheap electric runabout that it needed with the Spark EV, a fully-electric vehicle based on the Spark city car launched in 2009 and sold under several different GM brands. The Spark EV was sold from 2013 until 2017 (racking up around 7,400 sales during that time), so those vehicles are starting to get quite old and may soon need replacement batteries in order to stay on the road. However, GM is reportedly no longer offering new packs for the electric Spark - it doesn’t have any and won’t be manufacturing them any more.



