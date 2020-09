Chevrolet has started a second shift at the Corvette Assembly Plant, meaning those with C8 orders might not have to wait as long as initially expected before taking delivery.

It is understood that Chevrolet began a second shift at the plant on August 31. While operating a single shift, the Bowling Green site was building approximately 95 vehicles per day but on September 1, the first full day where both shifts were operating, 140 C8 Corvettes were built.