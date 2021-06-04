Chevrolet Announces An All Electric Silverado Pickup To Be Built Along Side The Hummer EV

General Motors announced earlier today that it will build an all-new EV under its Chevrolet brand by electrifying the Silverado pickup, a highly-dedicated and popular model that has been a top choice of GM truck buyers for years. GM will build the pickup at its Factory ZERO assembly plant in Detroit and Hamtramck, Michigan. The Chevrolet Silverado EV will be a full-sized pickup designed from the ground up to fit the electric vehicle market. Combining the proven success of the Silverado lineup with GM’s Ultium battery platform will give customers an estimated 400 miles of range on a full charge, GM said during a Tuesday press conference. The introduction of the Silverado EV combines the Chevrolet brand’s 100 years of truck expertise and experience with the company’s commitment to rolling out a lineup of highly effective and popular EVs in a spirited attempt to gain overall market share ownership in the coming years.



Read Article