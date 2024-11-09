Chevrolet Begins Prototype Testing Of The 2026 Corvette Zora Hybrid

GM has been recently spied testing multiple Zora prototypes at the Nurburgring Nordschleife. Our photographers captured no fewer than four examples on this occasion, with all of them sporting rather familiar styling cues and plenty of camouflage wrap.

Pictured with ZR1 ZTK pack-style rear wings, low-profile rubber, and carbon-ceramic brakes, the Zora hardly looks different from the mighty ZR1. However, the yellow sticker on the left side of the rear window suggests hybrid assistance in the form of a front-mounted electric motor. In other words, think of the Zora as the offspring of the 2025 ZR1 and 2024 E-Ray.