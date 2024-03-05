Chevrolet Being Sued For Lack Of Key Fob Security

Tens of thousands of Chevrolet Camaros have a material safety defect, according to a new lawsuit in California. According to the plaintiffs, the cars in question have an unsecured key fob that makes them an easy target for thieves. The suit leans on recent warnings from police and online tutorials showing how to copy key fob radio signals. The plaintiff alleges that the radio signals from the key fob are the real defect. General Motors sold these cars with fobs that use non-secure commercial radio waves. Given the right tools, another person could intercept and then replay that signal when the owner locks or unlocks the car. In addition, it’s possible in some cases to capture the signal that starts the engine of the car as well.



