Chevrolet Blazer EV Stop Sale Still In Effect As GM Struggles With Shoddy Software

Those looking to get their hands on GM’s highly anticipated Chevy Blazer EV may have to wait even longer. Sales of the new Chevy Blazer EV are still paused as GM looks to overcome software glitches setting the automaker back.



GM issued a stop-sale on the new Chevy Blazer in December, four months after opening orders. The company said it was temporarily halting sales to fix a software issue.



Almost two months later, Chevy Blazer EV sales are still suspended. Speaking at a conference hosted by Wolfe Research, GM’s CEO Mary Barra said 2024 is the “year of execution” as the automaker looks to get back on track.





