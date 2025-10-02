Chevrolet Blazer To Go EV Only When Everyone Else Is Going Hybrid

The gas-powered Chevrolet Blazer SUV appears to be the latest victim of the volatile automotive market. Citing unnamed internal sources, GM Authority claims the gasoline variant of Chevy’s midsize crossover will be discontinued alongside the Cadillac XT5 and XT6 when the 2025 model year production schedules wrap up. Only the Blazer EV will remain in production.

A Chevy spokesperson declined to comment to The Drive on any portfolio changes, calling the report “speculation.”

Per the report, the Blazer is the only gasoline-powered car still being produced at the GM Ramos Arizpe plant in Mexico, which also builds the Equinox EV, Cadillac Optiq, Blazer EV, and Honda Prologue.