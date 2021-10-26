Chevrolet Bolts STILL Banned From Some Parking Garages

Knowing that a car could spontaneously catch on fire is far from a comforting thought, but until General Motors rolls out a fix for its Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV models, that’s exactly what they may keep doing. GM recommends that before the fix (probably a battery pack replacement) is applied to affected vehicles, owners are being asked to keep the state of charge within certain limits and also not park the vehicle indoors. And now various parking facilities across the United States are targeting electric Bolts with a ban. Signs have popped up in many places explicitly stating that a given parking location prohibits these vehicles to be parked there, citing obvious concerns about the fire risk and ongoing recall for these models.



