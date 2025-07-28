Chevrolet Brings The Corvette E-Ray To The UK At DOUBLE The Price

The Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray landed in Europe and made its dynamic debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed earlier this month. However, the European version's price is almost double compared to what it sells for in the United States. Why is it so expensive there? Selling a car built in America to European customers means meeting different regulatory standards in terms of emissions, safety, lighting, and crashworthiness that are in force there. So what hides beneath the massive markup? The 2025 Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray took Europe by storm, surprising customers not only with performance and sound during the Goodwood hillclimb but also with a price tag they did not expect. General Motors sells the coupe in the UK for an incredible 153,440 pounds, which translates to $206,162 at the current exchange rates. In the meantime, the convertible version is a 159,230-pound deal, which equals $213,941. In the U.S., the Corvette E-Ray begins at just $106,900, which is the price of the model with the base 1LZ trim. This means that UK customers pay almost double what Americans do. Why is this happening?



