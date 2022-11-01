Chevrolet Buyers Team Up To Assemble A List Of Dealers That Won't Add Market Adjustments To The 2024 Silverado EV

Due to supply chain shortages in the automotive industry, new and used car prices have skyrocketed in the past year and a half. Since most manufacturers are legally prohibited from selling directly to consumers, franchise dealerships are taking advantage of the situation by charging "market adjustments" often adding thousands above the MSRP (manufacturer suggested retail price). Some dealerships are still willing to sell cars at sticker price, but finding one requires help.

That's why several would-be Chevrolet and GMC owners have formed a Facebook group in order to avoid paying dealer markups. The group called "Chevrolet Silverado EV/GMC Sierra EV Owners" is attempting to assemble a list of GM dealers in the United States that will promise to sell the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 EV and 2024 GMC Sierra 1500 EV without a market adjustment.