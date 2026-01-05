Chevrolet C8 Corvette ZR1X Will Pace The 100th Indianapolis 500

Who said motorsport is all about times, tires, and horsepower-filled engines? Artistry in motion, that’s the focus on many occasions, whether it’s the skill of the drivers, the genius of the mechanics, or the simplest thing like a well-thought-out livery. For example, because you don’t need to take our word for granted, at round four of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship on May 3rd at Laguna Seca, the Porsche works team will show up in a very fancy livery. More precisely, celebrating 75 years of Porsche Motorsport and 50 years of Apple, the factory Porsche 963 cars will use the same livery as a customer’s Porsche 935 from 1980. The one-time design of the two Porsche 963 racers will show a historic Apple Computer-inspired livery based on the Porsche 935 K3, which competed in major events in the 1980 season, including the 24 hours of Le Mans, seeking to celebrate in an artistic way the two major milestones of 2026: the 75th anniversary of Porsche Motorsport and 50 years since the founding of Apple.



Read Article