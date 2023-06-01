Chevrolet Camaro Wasn't Even An Also Ran In Pony Car Sales War In 2022

The Chevrolet Camaro has finished dead last in the 2022 muscle car sales race, beaten by cross-town rivals Ford and Dodge. Despite their imminent death as we know them, the Dodge Charger and Challenger twins have seen massive demand throughout 2022, likely buoyed by the fact that their time on the market with a Hemi V8 is coming to an end. Meanwhile, Ford enjoyed strong sales of the S550-generation Mustang, even though an all-new and combustion-only S650 model has been revealed for 2024. So, who won the 2022 muscle car sales war?

That'll be the Dodge Charger, with 80,074 units moved. Admittedly, it's a far more practical interpretation of the modern muscle car that rivals can't quite match, but even the two-door Challenger managed 55,060 units - far more than the next closest rival. Both Dodge muscle cars saw an increase in sales from 2021, up by 2% and 1%, respectively, over 2021's figures.