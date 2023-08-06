Chevrolet Celebrates Le Mans With Garage 56 Limited Edition Camaro ZL1

Chevrolet recently announced the 2024 MY lineup of the Camaro including the Collector’s Edition send-off but the automaker has another ace up its sleeve before the sixth generation of the muscle car enters retirement. The 2024 Camaro ZL1 Garage 56 Edition will be produced in a limited number of 56 units, as a tribute to the NASCAR racecar that will compete at the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The special edition was previewed in a couple of renderings during the “Meet the Team” event at Le Mans. The ZL1-based model, penned by Chevrolet’s Performance Design Studio, has many references to the racecar.