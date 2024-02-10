Chevrolet Claims They Are Not Dumb Enough To Make The Corvette Fully Electric

The E-Ray is Chevrolet's first electrified Corvette. Soon, a Corvette Zora will debut with what we’re confident will be a high-powered hybrid powertrain. But the question remains: Will the Corvette ever go fully electric? As far as Chevy is concerned, not unless the company sees a real need.

In an interview with CBS News, Corvette's new Chief Engineer, Tony Roma, said an electric Corvette would only make sense if it improved the Corvette's performance, or if customers demanded it. And as of right now, neither of those things appear to be true.