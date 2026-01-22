Chevrolet Considers Bespoke Versions Of ZR1 Corvette

The Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X isn't just stealing the lunch of supercars that cost three times its price at the track. It's now starting to take away the one thing the likes of Lamborghini and Ferrari could offer, but Chevy couldn't. The ZR1X is going bespoke, letting owners get in on some ultra-special editions and creating the ultimate one-of-one Corvette. Chevy's first low-volume C8 ZR1X came last summer, when the Quail Silver Limited Edition was revealed during Monterey Car Week. It came with the first matte finish on a Corvette since the 1960s, along with limited edition plaques and numbering. Strangely, Chevrolet didn't mention how limited it would be.



Read Article