Chevrolet Continues To Float The Idea Of a Corvette SUV And Sedan

As reported last year, Chevrolet continues to mull the idea of a Corvette SUV, and now we're learning that a separate Corvette brand is happening. Car and Driver spoke with a source inside the GM Tech Center who says a Corvette brand is coming with an SUV and a four-door liftback model. Moreover, these new models will be fully electric.

Reportedly, GM is amid a multi-step strategy to line all this up. For now, that includes multiple variations of the Corvette as we know it, from the upcoming E-Ray to an electric Corvette based around the Ultium platform.

From there, GM plans to launch the Corvette brand in 2025.



