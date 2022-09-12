Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray Leaks Via Online Visualizer

In between the surging sales popularity of the Stingray, the first deliveries of the Z06 version, and rumors that General Motors will separate a Corvette sub-brand from Chevrolet, we can say that ‘America’s sports car’ is not coming short on popularity.



The C8 Chevy Corvette Stingray is shaming even its little Camaro brother in terms of sales. First delivery reviews of the record-breaking, naturally-aspirated FPC 670-hp C8 Chevy Corvette Z06 are talking about supercar-level performance and retained daily usability. Plus, the virtual automotive realm has gone berserk with digital artists trying to imagine how the Corvette brand’s model lineup will look from 2025 onward when it (allegedly) becomes a separate division.





