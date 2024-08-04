Chevrolet Corvette Sales Stack Up Well In First Quarter

Despite its price tag, which many will argue isn’t really affordable, Americans bought C8 Corvettes in droves during the first quarter of 2024. In fact, they snapped up more of GM’s flagship mid-engine performance car than all the Toyota Supras, Nissan Zs, Mazda MX-5s, Subaru BRZs, Toyota GR86s, and BMW Z4s put together. Now, that’s what we call domination. That’s right, the Detroit carmaker sold a total of 8,576 Corvettes in the first three months of 2024, marking an 8.5 percent increase compared to the same period a year earlier. Surprisingly, this made it the fourth-best performing sports car in America, outperforming all BMW 4-Series sales, including the coupe, convertible, and four-door Gran Coupe. We reached out to the Bavarian carmaker for further insights, but they declined to break down sales of the model by body style or trim for us.



Read Article