Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 To Be 2025 Indy 500 Pace Car

For the 22nd time, the Indy 500 will be led by a Chevy Corvette ZR1 pace car. But this time, things are a little different. It’s the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, the most powerful pace car to ever lead the race. With a performance that outshines the cars actually competing, this ZR1 has about 300 more horsepower than the race cars it’s pacing. Talk about flexing. Equipped with a twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V8, the new Corvette ZR1 delivers a mind-bending 1,064 hp and 828 lb-ft (1,121 Nm) of torque through the rear wheels. That’s enough to send it to 60 mph in just 2.3 seconds and through to a 233 mph (375 km/h) top speed. Attempting to control all this power, and inevitably fighting the urge to bury the throttle, will be former NFL player and current TV host Michael Strahan.



