Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 To Be 2025 Indy 500 Pace Car

Agent009 submitted on 5/2/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:16:35 AM

Views : 354 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.carscoops.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

For the 22nd time, the Indy 500 will be led by a Chevy Corvette ZR1 pace car. But this time, things are a little different. It’s the 2025 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1, the most powerful pace car to ever lead the race. With a performance that outshines the cars actually competing, this ZR1 has about 300 more horsepower than the race cars it’s pacing. Talk about flexing.
 
Equipped with a twin-turbocharged 5.5-liter V8, the new Corvette ZR1 delivers a mind-bending 1,064 hp and 828 lb-ft (1,121 Nm) of torque through the rear wheels. That’s enough to send it to 60 mph in just 2.3 seconds and through to a 233 mph (375 km/h) top speed. Attempting to control all this power, and inevitably fighting the urge to bury the throttle, will be former NFL player and current TV host Michael Strahan.
 


Read Article


Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 To Be 2025 Indy 500 Pace Car

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)