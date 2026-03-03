Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X Faces The Reality Of Being Banned From Drag Strips

Too fast for its own good. This is what defines the all-new Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X. The fastest Corvette ever built and the fastest production car ever built in America blows up all the speed restrictions imposed by the National Hot Rod Association. So, will NHRA ban it from the drag strip, or will it change the rules for it?

Let's talk numbers. The Chevrolet Corvette ZR1X is set in motion by the mid-mounted twin-turbocharged LT7 V8 engine and the electric motor installed on the front axle. Together, they pump out a total of 1,250 horsepower (1,267 metric horsepower) and 828 pound-feet (1,123 Newton meters) of torque.