Chevrolet Cuts 2022 Corvette Features To Get Assembly Line Going Again

The 2022 Chevrolet Corvette has been subjected to the most frustrating production cycle due to the catastrophic supply chain constraints and other production-related incidents. Just a few days ago, a report revealed that General Motors was being forced to completely halt production altogether. It was suggested that this was because crucial features such as tire pressure sensors and the front and rear spoilers were suffering from severe shortages. This was just days after it was revealed that the Magnetic Ride Control option was temporarily removed from the list of options. With a low count of semiconductor chips, the company had to sacrifice this crucial dynamic feature to get the cars out of the factory.



