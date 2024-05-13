Chevrolet Dealer Tags On $10,000 In Fees For Used Hellcat Purchase

It’s no secret that dealers across the country try to eke out every dollar they can from consumers. At the same time, some of their tactics live on because they’re not publicly exposed very often. When a group of friends approached Tropical Chevrolet (also known as Miami Chevy) to buy a used Dodge Charger Hellcat, they documented the bogus fees and charges in the transaction. The sedan went from just over $56,000 online to over $72,000 out the door. Here’s a breakdown of what happened and what the dealer had to say for itself.



Read Article