Chevrolet Dealership Quotes $30k To Replace A $7K Battery Pack In A 2012 Volt Worth Only $9k

A Florida Chevrolet dealer’s repair estimate has gone viral after a Volt owner was quoted almost $30,000 to replace the battery on their ageing hybrid car.

A print-out from Roger Dean Chevrolet in Florida listed the price of a new battery on the 70,000-mile 2012 Volt as $26,853.99, to which the dealer wanted to add $1,200 for labor and $33.98 to cover coolant. By the time the Florida taxman had added his fee the total had ballooned to $30,842.15, and this is for a 10-year-old obsolete hybrid that Carmax would buy from you for $9,000 if it was in good condition with no problems.