Chevrolet Delays Promised Blazer EV SS Until Spring Of 2024

The high-performance variant of the Chevrolet Blazer EV, the Blazer EV SS, will not hit the market until the spring of 2024, per the latest information on Chevy's consumer-facing website. This update is a surprise, as General Motors initially announced that the SS variant would be available by late 2023.

Revealed last year, fans have been eagerly awaiting the performance version to hit dealerships. The reason behind this delay remains unclear at this time. However, it is worth noting that the base starting price of the Blazer EV SS remains unchanged at $65,995, including the destination charge.