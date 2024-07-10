Chevrolet Details Silverado EV Pickups - Are You Impressed Or Is It A Snoozefest?

The 2025 Chevrolet Silverado EV launches later this year in three distinct trims with more range, content, and price options for retail and commercial customers. Range: With 492 miles1, the 2025 Silverado EV with Max Range sets the new standard as the range leader for electric trucks.

Trims: The Silverado EV offers new technology, range, and design packages across Work Truck (WT), LT and RST trims.

Price: Starting MSRP as low as $57,0952. Select retail models may qualify for the full $7,500 federal tax credit for eligible customers.

“Truck customers tell us range is one of the main barriers to considering an EV. The 2024 Silverado EV already was the range leader, and for this new model year we’ve set the bar even higher,” said Scott Bell, vice president, Chevrolet. “A second barrier to entry is price, so we are fortifying the Silverado EV lineup by providing more choice. For 2025, we’re introducing an LT trim, offering a more affordable RST package and expanding WT offerings. This increased capability and accessibility is great news for the segment, the industry, and the brand.”



The LT trim is available on the Silverado EV for the first time. Both the LT with standard content and with the LT Premium Package are priced so eligible customers may qualify for the federal tax credit. The LT offers the following standard content: 300 kW DC public fast charging Standard 18-inch aluminum wheels, with accessory 22-inch wheels available later in the model year Unique lower front fascia and uplevel exterior lighting, including illuminated front gold bowtie Standard 17.7-inch-diagonal center infotainment screen paired with 11.3-inch-diagonal driver informational center

12,500 lb towing5 capacity and 1,800 lb payload6 Up to 765 lb-ft torque and 645 horsepower7 with Wide Open Watts mode Available in six exterior colors, including trim-exclusive Blue Smoke Metallic Standard Multi-Flex Tailgate 408 miles of range1 on a full charge A Premium Package is available later in the model year and adds the following features: Available Multi-Flex Midgate, which offers up to 10 feet and 10 inches of load floor when paired with the standard Multi-Flex Tailgate

Available Super Cruise8, the only hands-free advanced driver assistance system to offer hands-free trailering, will be active on about 750,000 miles of roads in the U.S. and Canada by the end of 2025 22-inch machined-face aluminum wheels 390 miles of range1 on a full charge







Work Truck sets a new range standard Work Truck sets a new range standard With 492 miles of range1 available on the Max Range Silverado EV Work Truck, the range leader in electric trucks can now go even further. The Work Truck continues to be available to commercial customers and will launch with a starting MSRP of $69,4952 for the extended range battery pack, offering 422 miles of range1. More choices will be available for Work Truck – including a new Slate Gray exterior color. More range available on RST The Silverado EV RST will be available with two different battery pack options and offers a max range of 460 miles3. The RST is available in six exterior colors, including trim-exclusive Zephyr Blue Matte Metallic.

Coming later this year Chevrolet expects to ship 2025 Silverado EV WT, LT and RST to customers before the end of the year. Later in the model year, a Work Truck with the standard range battery pack will join the lineup for fleet and retail customers and will be available with a starting MSRP of $57,0952. The EPA-estimated range will be available closer to that truck’s launch. The Silverado EV is assembled with domestically and globally-sourced parts at Factory ZERO Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly Center in Michigan — the launching pad for GM's multi-brand all-EV strategy. General Motors (NYSE:GM) is driving the future of transportation, leveraging advanced technology to build safer, smarter, and lower emission cars, trucks, and SUVs. GM’s Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, and GMC brands offer a broad portfolio of innovative gasoline-powered vehicles and the industry’s widest range of EVs, as we move to an all-electric future. Learn more at GM.com. On a full charge. EPA-estimated. Actual range may vary based on several factors, including ambient temperature, terrain, battery age and condition, loading, and how you use and maintain your vehicle.

MSRP excludes tax, title, license, dealer fees and optional equipment. Dealer sets final price.

On a full charge. GM-estimated range based on development testing and/or analytical projection consistent with SAE J1634 revision 2017 – MCT and subject to change prior to production. Actual range may vary based on several factors, including temperature, terrain, battery age, loading, and how you use and maintain your vehicle.

Requires use of public 800-volt DC fast chargers.

Available on model year 2025 LT. Based on preliminary GM testing. May require optional trailering equipment to achieve maximum capacity. Maximum trailering ratings are intended for comparison purposes only. Before you buy a vehicle or use it for trailering, carefully review the trailering section of the Owner’s Manual. The trailering capacity of your specific vehicle may vary. The weight of passengers, cargo and options or accessories may reduce the amount you can trailer.

Available on model year 2025 LT. Based on preliminary GM testing. For comparison purposes only. See the Owner’s Manual and the label on the vehicle door jamb for the carrying capacity of a specific vehicle.

GM estimated. Model year 2025 Silverado EV Extended Range LT with Wide Open Watts.

Lane Change on Demand and Automatic Lane Change not available while trailering. Always pay attention while driving and when using Super Cruise. Do not use a hand-held device. Requires active Super Cruise plan or trial. Terms apply. Visit chevysupercruise.com for compatible roads and full details. 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV Specifications EFFICIENCY Driving Range1: EPA-estimated 492 miles (792 km) on a full charge (WT Max Range) EPA-estimated 422 miles (679 km) on a full charge (WT Extended Range) EPA-estimated 408 miles (657 km) on a full charge (LT) EPA-estimated 390 miles (628 km) on a full charge (LT with Premium Package) EPA-estimated 390 miles (628 km) on a full charge (RST 2SP) GM-estimated 460 miles 2 (740 km) on a full charge (RST 3SP) 1On a full charge. EPA-estimated. Actual range may vary based on several factors, including ambient temperature, terrain, battery age and condition, loading, and how you use and maintain your vehicle. 2On a full charge. GM-estimated range based on development testing and/or analytical projection consistent with SAE J1634 revision 2017 – MCT and subject to change prior to production. Actual range may vary based on several factors, including temperature, terrain, battery age, loading, and how you use and maintain your vehicle. BATTERY SYSTEM Type: Rechargeable energy storage system comprising multiple linked modules Battery chemistry: Ultium Cells Warranty1: 8 years / 100,000 miles of battery and electric components coverage 1Limited warranty. Whichever comes first. See dealer for details. ELECTRIC DRIVE Type: Performance Torque Vectoring Dual Motor 4WD (Electronic 4WD) Motor: 2 motors (1 front & 1 rear electric drive unit) Power (hp): 760 (RST 3SP) 645 (LT, RST 2SP) 510 (WT 5WT, WT 8WT) Torque (lb.-ft. / Nm): 785 / 1064 (RST) 765 / 1037 (LT) 580 / 834 (WT 5WT, WT 8WT) CHASSIS & SUSPENSION Suspension: Adaptive Air Ride, front and rear with adjustable ride height (RST) 4-wheel independent suspension with premium ride and handling (WT and LT) Steering Type: Column-mounted electric power steering Turning Circle (ft. / m): 42.16 / 12.85 (RST with standard 4-wheel steering) Brake Type: 17-inch front and rear sliding caliper disc with DURALIFE rotors with regenerative capability. 4-wheel disc and 4-wheel antilock braking. Brake Rotor Size (in. / mm): F/R 368.6mm (14.5”) / 345mm (13.5”) Wheel Size: 24-inch (RST – standard) 22-inch (LT – available) 18-inch (LT, WT - standard) Tire Size: LT275/50R24, all-season blackwall (RST) LT265/70R18, all-season blackwall (WT) CHARGING Available DC fast charging up to 350 kW GM-estimated 100 miles in 10 minutes Level 2: 240 V up to 19.2kW/80 amps:(PowerShift or Powerup+ Charger) 34 miles per hour charging 1Charging rate varies based on output of the charge unit, vehicle settings and outside temperature. EXTERIOR DIMENSIONS Wheelbase (in. / mm): 145.7 / 3700 Overall Length (in. / mm): 233.1 / 5920 Overall Width (in. / mm): 93.9 / 2385 (WT with mirrors) 81.6 / 2072 (WT without mirrors) 94.3 / 2394 (RST with mirrors) 83.8 / 2129 (RST without mirrors) Overall Height (in. / mm): 78.0 / 1982 (WT) 78.7 / 1999 (RST) Front Overhang (in. / mm): 36.2 / 919 Rear Overhang (in. / mm): 51.2 / 1301 Track (in. / mm): 68.9 / 1749 (WT front) 68.9 / 1749 (WT rear) 68.7 / 1745 (RST front and rear) INTERIOR DIMENSIONS Max Headroom (in. / mm): 41.9 / 1063 (front – WT) 39.7 / 1009 (rear – WT) 43.9 / 1114 (front – RST) 38.7 / 982 (rear – RST) Max Legroom (in. / mm): 44.8 / 1139 (front) 44.3 / 1126 (rear) Shoulder Room (in. / mm): 64.9 / 1649 (front) 63.8 / 1621 (rear) Hip Room (in. / mm): 62.0 / 1575 (front) 61.5 / 1561 (rear) CARGO DIMENSIONS Cargo Box Volume (cu. ft / L): 57.7 / 1634 eTrunk Volume (cu. ft/ L): 10.7 / 303



