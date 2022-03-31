Chevrolet Digs Deep Into the Parts Bin To Create An Unimaginative Cop Spec Silverado

As if it's not enough trying to tell if that Ford Explorer in your mirror is a cop, now you've gotta keep an eye out for the 2023 Chevy Silverado PPV. It's a lot like the regular civilian truck, all the way down to its two-inch lift, as Chevy has leaned heavily on its production parts bin for the first-ever Silverado pursuit vehicle. Even still, it's got some upgrades that your Average Joe or Jim won't get from the factory to set it apart. The powertrain is pretty standard fare—all Silverado PPV units get a 355-horsepower, 5.3-liter V8 that directs output to a 10-speed automatic transmission. What stops the truck, though, is really worth noting as it's got six-piston Brembo front calipers that are more Camaro than Canyonero. That's crucial when you're running at high speeds and have to turn in a hurry, which is something pursuit vehicles have to do on occasion.



Read Article