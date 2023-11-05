Chevrolet Discovers Incorrect Suspension Settings On 2023 Corvettes Affecting High Speed Use

An unknown number of units of the 2023 Chevrolet Corvette were built with the wrong suspension calibration at GM's Bowling Green, Kentucky factory, GM Authority reports. All of the affected examples were shipped to dealerships, and it's likely some, if not all, have been delivered to buyers. GM has informed dealers of the situation via a service update.

Fortunately, it's not a serious issue and can be resolved in only a matter of minutes. The service bulletin sent to dealerships states that the affected Corvettes can be fixed by reprogramming the Electronic Suspension Control Module with the right settings.