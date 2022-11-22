Chevrolet Drops Diesel Option From Colorado And Canyon Pickups, Because It Is No Longer Needed

The chief engineer for the Chevrolet Colorado and its related GMC Canyon corporate cousin, Nick Katcherian, has revealed why you can no longer have a diesel engine. Earlier this year, Chevrolet announced that the 2023 Colorado and Canyon would drop the diesel powertrain option. The diesel had the most impressive tow rating at 7,700 pounds, so it was only natural that some people were upset. But there is an excellent reason why the diesel has been axed, as Katcherian recently explained to Muscle Cars & Trucks. The new 2.7-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine is so good that a diesel option is no longer required.



Read Article