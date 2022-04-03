Chevrolet Engineers Bought a Ferrari V8 To Help Develop The Corvette V8

The Ferrari 458 Italia’s 4.5-liter naturally aspirated V8 won multiple International Engine of the Year awards while it was being produced so when Chevrolet decided to make a new naturally aspirated V8 for the Corvette Z06, it’s little surprise they wanted to get their hands on a 458.

While recently speaking with The Drive during a presentation about the 5.5-liter V8 of the new Corvette Z06, chief engineer Jordan Lee revealed that the car manufacturer managed to source an engine from a wrecked 458 Italia in Poland. They purchased the V8 for “something like $25,000” on eBay and had it shipped straight to the automaker’s engineering facility in Michigan.