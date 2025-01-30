Chevrolet Equinox EV Range Plummets To Just Over 100 Miles In Sub Zero Temperatures

The Chevrolet Equinox EV is a great electric car for the money, and the sales figures prove exactly that. The electric crossover was GM’s best-selling EV last year, with a little under 30,000 units finding new homes. It's a popular vehicle, but how does it stand up to freezing cold temperatures?

The video embedded below is a real-world winter range test with a 2025 Chevy Equinox EV LT AWD. The owner, Joe Franz from the YouTube channel EV Motoring, set out with a full battery on a chilly Midwest night to see how far he could go before running out of juice.











