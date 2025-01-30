Chevrolet Equinox EV Range Plummets To Just Over 100 Miles In Sub Zero Temperatures

Agent009 submitted on 1/30/2025 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:00:16 PM

Views : 448 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The Chevrolet Equinox EV is a great electric car for the money, and the sales figures prove exactly that. The electric crossover was GM’s best-selling EV last year, with a little under 30,000 units finding new homes. It's a popular vehicle, but how does it stand up to freezing cold temperatures?
 
The video embedded below is a real-world winter range test with a 2025 Chevy Equinox EV LT AWD. The owner, Joe Franz from the YouTube channel EV Motoring, set out with a full battery on a chilly Midwest night to see how far he could go before running out of juice.





 


Read Article


Chevrolet Equinox EV Range Plummets To Just Over 100 Miles In Sub Zero Temperatures

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)