Chevrolet Equinox EV Will Hopefully Debut Under $30,000 After Incentives

The Chevrolet Equinox EV is being delayed by a few months, but the wait will be worth it as the model is now targeted to have a range of 300 miles (483 km). That’s far more than the original estimate of 250+ miles (402 km) and Chevrolet officials told us they expect the crossover to be the most affordable electric vehicle with a range of 300 miles (483 km).



Speaking of pricing, Chevrolet revealed the model is now slated to start around $34,995. That’s up from the previous estimate of $30,000, but officials noted the model will be eligible for a $7,500 federal tax credit. This will lower the price to around $27,495 and that’s a bargain for an electric crossover.









