Chevrolet Halts Bolt Production Until Safety Issues Can Be Resolved

Chevrolet has temporarily halted Chevy Bolt production after multiple recalls for battery defects.

“We will not resume repairs or restart production until we are confident LG is producing defect-free products for us,” GM spokesman Daniel Flores said.

Flores’ statement hints that GM is looking to resume its Chevy Bolt production only when it is safe to do so. The traditional automaker plans to seek reimbursement from LG for the Chevy Bolt’s recalls, which has amounted to about $1 billion in losses.

