Chevrolet Has A Maverick Competitor In The Wings But Is Unwilling To Use It

The newfound popularity of unibody pickups in the U.S. makes it seem like the perfect time for GM to move in for a piece of the pie. In theory, it could, with the 2023 Chevrolet Montana; a crossover-based pickup reportedly coming in early 2023. A lightly camouflaged prototype of the truck was shown in a picture released earlier this month by Chevy Brazil, which confirmed rumors that the pickup would be a crew cab. According to GM Authority, the Montana will be the bed-toting counterpart of the Tracker crossover, sharing its GEM platform, production line, and even powertrain.







