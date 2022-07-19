Chevrolet Hopes To Tap The Police Pursuit Market With 2024 Blazer EV

Currently, General Motors has a rather feeble EV offering spanning from as high as $100k+ GMC Hummer EVs (pickup and SUV) to low $31,500 and $33,500 Chevy Bolt EV / EUVs. But things are going to change. For the better, hopefully.



The GMC Hummer EV is seen as too much of a monster to be efficient and sustainable while the Bolt EV and EUV have had some disastrous issues, on top of not being too interesting all by themselves. General Motors now hopes to put all that into the past with new EV entries like Cadillac’s $63k Lyriq premium crossover and Chevrolet’s trio of cool Ultium offerings.



As we have known from the onset – back when Chevy revealed the 2024 Silverado EV and Equinox EV – this trifecta will also be composed of a 2024 Chevy Blazer EV mid-size crossover SUV. And it’s the one that people have high hopes of wiping the nameplate shame off its disappointing ICE sibling. So, the Detroit automaker hopes to have prepared everything and anything for everyone.



