Chevrolet Introduces The 2024 Equinox EV - The More Range, More Affordable Crossover

After introducing the Chevrolet Silverado EV and Blazer EV this year, Chevrolet’s blitz of electric vehicle rollouts continues with a third introduction: the all-new 2024 Equinox EV — an affordable all-electric SUV tailored to help modern families make a seamless, confident and uncompromising transition to an EV. “We are at a turning point where EVs will be the mainstream choice for the next generation of customers and Equinox EV will lead this charge for us,” said Mary Barra, Chair and CEO of General Motors. “With the flexibility of GM’s Ultium Platform, we are bringing to market vehicles at nearly every price point and for every purpose.”



With a starting price of around $30,0001 on the 1LT, the Equinox EV plugs Chevrolet into the critical compact SUV segment and is expected to be the most affordable EV in its class11. It rounds out an electrified portfolio that covers major segments, including full-size trucks (Silverado EV), midsize SUVs (Blazer EV) and compact SUVs (Bolt EV and Bolt EUV). Plus, it will also be available with up to an available GM-estimated 300 miles of range on a full charge2. “Chevrolet is now positioned to offer a wide array of EVs,” said Scott Bell, vice president of Chevrolet. “We know truck and SUV customers better than anyone and we’ve channeled that insight and experience into our new EVs.” With the Equinox EV, designers and engineers focused on the style, space, safety and value attributes that made the gas-powered Equinox second to only the Silverado in Chevy sales and elevated them with expressive design, electrifying capability and effortless EV technology. In addition to the Ultium-based propulsion technologies, features include a large infotainment screen3 — including an available 17.7-inch-diagonal system — a strong suite of standard and available driver assistance technologies9, and available Super Cruise4 hands-free driver assistance technology for compatible roads, when compared to the current Equinox.



“The Equinox EV is an EV for everyone,” said Bell. “It’s an affordable game-changer, offering an uncompromising experience, with more features, that won’t change your daily routine — except that you will no longer have to stop at the gas station.” Expressive design

At a glance, the Equinox EV’s expressive design has an athletic, bold and commanding appearance that is instantly recognizable as a Chevy SUV. Two distinctive personalities — LT and RS — are offered in several trims, drive configurations and range options. Highlights include: Sleek lines and sporty proportions enabled by the Ultium Platform

Innovative walk-up lighting, with front and rear lighting animation standard and an available unique light bar on mid- and up-level LT and RS trims

Standard 19-inch wheels, with available 20- and 21-inch wheels depending on the trim

Available presence-based liftgate that can open hands-free when sensing the key fob is near the back of the vehicle

Available two-tone white roof on LT and available black roof on RS Inside, a streamlined and modern interior offers room for five, available personalized ambient lighting and a smart infotainment system3. It also has a spacious cabin, with numerous storage solutions from front to rear, as well as up to 57 cubic feet (1,614 liters) of max cargo room, with the rear seat folded.



When it comes to comfort and convenience, heated front and rear outboard seats, a heated steering wheel and even a heated windshield wiper park feature, which helps keep the area around the wipers clear of ice buildup, are available. Effortless EV tech and more

Chevrolet is committed to making the EV transition seamless, with support such as available navigation and route planning through the MyChevy app10, which helps locate and plot routes to charging stations. Customers also have access to Ultium Charge 360, GM’s holistic approach to EV charging, which is designed to simplify the overall charging experience, with information and access to more than 110,000 publicly available charging points in the U.S. and Canada. “Chevrolet has your back with every aspect of the EV experience,” said Bell. “The Equinox EV has the range to take you where you want to go, the spaciousness for your passengers and gear, and technology to do it all comfortably and confidently.”



Chevrolet also knows safety is top priority for families and the Equinox EV delivers with a strong list of standard features: Chevy Safety Assist 9 , which includes Automatic Emergency Braking, Following Distance Indicator, Forward Collision Alert, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning and IntelliBeam automatic high beams

Reverse Automatic Braking 9

Safety Alert Seat 9

Rear Cross Traffic Braking 9

Blind Zone Steering Assist9 Available driver assistance technologies include Adaptive Cruise Control9 and HD Surround Vision9, with a Head-Up Display and Rear Camera Mirror9 also available. Additionally, Super Cruise4, the industry’s first true hands-free driver-assistance technology is also available. It allows drivers to travel hands-free on more than 400,000 miles of compatible roads across the U.S. and Canada. Electrifying capability

A standard front-wheel-drive system with GM estimated 210 horsepower and 242 lb-ft of torque offers quick acceleration and a fun driving experience for everyday tasks, with a 290-horsepower and 346 lb-ft torque eAWD system available. One-Pedal Driving5 is standard and allows the Equinox EV to accelerate and slow to a full stop, using only the accelerator. It’s paired with regenerative braking6, which can convert the kinetic energy of the vehicle’s forward momentum into electricity that’s stored in the battery pack to maximize the driving range.



The Equinox EV also packs the latest in charging technology: Standard 11.5 kW Level 2 (AC) charging 7 , which can add up to 34 miles of range per hour of charging, per GM estimates

Available for fleet and retail customers

As with the new Blazer EV and Silverado EV, the Equinox EV also offers fleet customers the benefits of zero-emissions driving, zero gas stops and the opportunity for reduced maintenance. “Chevy’s fleet customers have EV goals and the all-new Equinox EV helps achieve them,” said Bell. “With some putting more than 20,000 miles a year on their vehicles, it can help them save time at the pump and gas money.” The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV will be available in fall 2023, starting with a limited edition 2RS. Additional details and ordering information will be available closer to the start of production. The Equinox EV will be produced at GM’s Ramos Arizpe, Mexico, production facility. 2024 Equinox EV Content Highlights Trim Select Content Details 1LT Manual-adjust front seats

19-inch machine-face aluminum wheels 2LT 8-way power-adjustable driver seat

Heated front seats and heated steering wheel

Available Black with Blue Accents interior or Sky Cool Gray interior

Available sunroof 2RS 8-way power-adjustable driver seat

Heated front seats and heated steering flat-bottom wheel

Available Black with Red Accents interior or Adrenaline Red interior

Available sunroof 3LT 8-way power-adjustable driver seat and 6-way power-adjustable front passenger seat

Front heated/ventilated seats and rear outboard heated seats

Available Black with Blue Accents interior or Sky Cool Gray interior

Heated steering wheel

Dual-zone climate control

Heated wiper park

Available Super Cruise4 driver assistance technology 3RS 8-way power-adjustable driver seat and 6-way power-adjustable front passenger seat

Front heated/ventilated seats and rear outboard heated seats

Available Black with Red Accents interior or Adrenaline Red interior

Heated flat-bottom steering wheel

Dual-zone climate control

Heated wiper park

driver assistance technology Available 19.2 kW Level 2 (AC) charging module7







