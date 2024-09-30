Chevrolet Introduces The 595 HP 2025 Blazer SS EV

Chevrolet has quietly introduced the 2025 Blazer EV. The electric crossover now features additional variants, including a new base spec and a top-of-the-line SS. On top of that, the rest of the lineup benefits from increased power and improved all-quiet range, as well as other novelties that we will delve into in the following paragraphs.

Starting with the latter, it benefits from a dual-motor setup with AWD and has a combined 595 hp (603 ps/444 kW) and 645 pound-foot (875 Nm) of torque. The bowtie company says 0-60 mph (97 kph) takes 3.4 seconds, and this model will be available from Q1 2025 starting at $61,995.

Should you want the all-new entry-level version of the 2025 Chevrolet Blazer EV, then you are looking at $45,995 (MSRP). Its electric motor generates 22