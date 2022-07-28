Chevrolet Introduces The All New And More Capable 2023 Colorado Models

Chevrolet today introduced the all-new 2023 Colorado offering customers greater performance, capability and customization, plus a refreshed exterior and interior design. “The all-new Colorado is enhanced in every way,” said Scott Bell, global vice president of Chevrolet. “With its rugged and sporty styling, enhanced capability, new technology and customization options, it’s designed to do more for discerning customers and still offer them great value.”



Designers and engineers focused on three key categories to take the Colorado to the next level: elevated design, enhanced performance and new and useful technology. Each category weaves into a streamlined lineup built around a single wheelbase and single cab configuration to create a unified Colorado pickup family. The 2023 Colorado lineup includes Work Truck (WT), LT, Z71, ZR2 and first-ever Trail Boss models. The lineup features three distinctive chassis stances to optimize each model’s capabilities. Together, they compose a more diverse range of choices tailored to the distinctive ways customers use their trucks for work and recreational activities, including off-roading.

All-NEW DESIGN Along with new exterior styling and proportions, the 2023 Colorado introduces an all-new interior that blends refinement and functionality with work-ready durability and comfort. Across the 2023 Colorado lineup, there are now four unique interior trims choices for customers. The class-leading, standard 11.3-inch-diagonal color infotainment1 touchscreen is the centerpiece of the cabin and is accompanied by a segment-first standard 8-inch-diagonal fully digital color instrument display, both of which are customizable. The four distinct new interior options feature sporty round outboard vents, wrapped and stitched knee pads on the doors and center console for select models, and more adventurous contrast stitching on select models.



“We set out to design the Colorado as a tough, muscular and capable midsize truck, which we think especially came through in the wide ZR2 trim with the aggressive grille shield.” said Phil Zak, executive design director. “Across all trims, the exterior’s presence and attitude is reflected in the interior, which is designed around the large center stack screen.” Leaning into the success from the current generation, the 2023 Colorado has a significant number of on- and off-road accessories available for any trim. In an effort to allow each customer to build their off-road dream truck, the off-road accessory portfolio has more than doubled from previous model years. POWERFUL, NEW 2.7L TURBO ENGINE A 2.7L Turbo engine, proven in the full-size Silverado, is new for Colorado and powers all five models with three distinct output variants that exceed the output of the current model. 2.7L Turbo Variants – GM estimated Output Variant Horsepower Torque (lb.-ft.) Max Trailering4 Availability 2.7L Turbo 237 259 3,500 lbs. Standard: WT & LT 2.7L Turbo Plus 310 390 7,700 lbs. Standard: Z71 & Trail Boss Available: WT & LT 2.7L Turbo High-Output 310 430 7,700 lbs. Standard: ZR2 (Max trailering up to 6000lbs) The engine receives several enhancements in the 2023 model year to help optimize performance and refinement. They include a more rigid cylinder block casting and a 30% stiffer crankshaft, which complement a fully forged bottom end as well as materials used in diesel engines to deliver the durability customers expect. This single advanced engine delivers more horsepower and torque than the previous three engines offered. The new base 2.7L Turbo engine, for example, offers 18% more horsepower and 36% more torque than the current Colorado’s base engine. In addition, the higher-output versions of the 2.7L engine line up produce more horsepower and torque than the current model’s available 3.6L V-6 and 2.8L turbo-diesel engines.



A second-generation eight-speed automatic transmission complements the new engine, with refinements designed to offer smoother shifting and quicker downshifts, for a feeling of greater comfort and power on demand. It also excels in low-speed mobility, particularly in off-road scenarios. ENHANCED PERFORMANCE The 2023 Colorado lineup arrives re-engineered with three distinct chassis setups to support everyday tasks and off-road adventures, without sacrificing off-road capability, or on-road comfort: Standard: WT, LT and Z71 trims

2-inch Factory-Lifted, Ultra-Wide Stance: Trail Boss

High-Performance 3-inch Factory-Installed Lift & Wide Stance: ZR2 “The new Colorado is a lifestyle enabler,” said Nicholas Katcherian, vehicle chief engineer. “Because outdoor activities are a big part of our Colorado customers’ lifestyles, we’ve made the truck even more capable to support them — from increased bed functionality to comprehensive performance enhancements that help take them farther.”



All models are built on a new chassis that gives the 2023 Colorado a 3.1-inch-longer wheelbase than the current Crew Cab/short box model. A shortened front overhang that contributes to a more aggressive stance also significantly improves the truck’s approach angle. The Trail Boss features a 2-inch lifted suspension and wide chassis that produce more ground clearance and a 3-inch wider front track than WT and LT for enhanced off-road driving capability. ZR2 is the most capable of them all, with a high-performance 3-inch lifted suspension and upgraded Multimatic DSSV dampers. 2023 Colorado Dimensions 2023 WT & LT 2023 Z71 2023 Trail Boss 2023 ZR2 Wheelbase: 131.4 in. 131.4 in. 131.4 in. 131.4 in. Length: 213 in. 213 in. 213.2 in. 212.7 in. Maximum Height: 78.8 in. 79.6 in. 79.9 in. 81.9 in. Track (front): 62.8 in. 62.6 in. 66.2 in. 66.3 in. Off-road Approach Angle: N/A 29.1 deg. 30.5 deg. 38.3 deg. Off-road Departure Angle: N/A 22.3 deg. 22.4 deg. 25.1 deg. Break-over Angle: N/A 19.5 deg. 21 deg. 24.6 deg. Ground Clearance: 7.9 in. 8.9 in. 9.5 in. 10.7 in. The increased clearances enable customers to tackle more challenging terrain. With the increased approach angle, for example, the Colorado can climb more vertical terrain than before, without suspension or bodywork interference. SELECTABLE DRIVE MODES To support the new Colorado’s increased off-road and trailering capabilities, up to five selectable drive modes, depending on the model, are offered. Each is tailored for different driving conditions, and they are accessible using a knob located on the center console, to the left of the gear selector. The five drive modes include: Normal : A balanced mode for everyday on-road driving

: A balanced mode for everyday on-road driving Tow/Haul : Transmission shift points, throttle response and additional calibrations optimized for trailering and hauling

: Transmission shift points, throttle response and additional calibrations optimized for trailering and hauling Off-Road : Specific tractive and other dynamic performance features designed for general off-pavement driving

: Specific tractive and other dynamic performance features designed for general off-pavement driving Terrain : Designed for low-speed rock crawling, with specific throttle control, brake performance and other calibrations, with three settings

: Designed for low-speed rock crawling, with specific throttle control, brake performance and other calibrations, with three settings Baja: Developed for high-speed desert running, with specific throttle control, transmission shifting and other body/drivetrain control calibrations. Enhanced Driver Awareness Technologies Colorado’s technologies also include an enhanced roster of safety and driver awareness features. The standard Chevy Safety Assist2 package includes Forward Collision Alert, Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Lane Keep Assist with Lane Departure Warning, Following Distance Indicator and IntelliBeam® automatic high-beam assist.



Available features for all models include Blind Zone Steering Assist2, Rear Cross Traffic Braking2, Adaptive Cruise Control2, HD Surround Vision and Rear Pedestrian Alert2. New and Enhanced Technologies Colorado’s new 11.3-inch-diagonal infotainment screen is the gateway to new and innovative technologies designed to make the driving experience more enjoyable and more intuitive — especially when trailering or driving off-road. Highlights include: Customizable and configurable screens with higher resolution than previous models

Segment-first available Google Built-In 2 for accessing maps, music, vehicle functions and more

for accessing maps, music, vehicle functions and more All-new Off-Road Performance Display: an available app that helps drivers monitor their real-time off-road performance with different readouts for Overlanding (altitude and GPS guidance), Terrain (pitch, roll and tire pressure) and Baja (g-force, wheel slip indicator and transfer case status) driving situations

More camera views than any competitor in its class, with up to 10 camera views2 accessible on the infotainment screen — including a segment-first available underbody camera on Z71 and ZR2. Colorado’s camera technologies are also integral in a suite of trailering technologies4 pioneered on the Silverado. Hitch Guidance is now standard, while Hitch View2 and Chevy’s Trailering App5 are new in 2023. Hitch Guidance features a guideline to help line up the trailer and hitch, and Hitch View provides a zoomed-in view of hitch to help with alignment with the coupler. The Trailering App is designed to help drivers with all stages of trailering, from hitching to on-road assistance and even responding to potential hazards. The features are accessible from the built-in infotainment app or through a smartphone.

COLORADO STANDARD FEATURES Elevated Design From every angle, the all-new Chevy Colorado has new, athletic, go-anywhere proportions. Distinct interiors offered: WT and Trail Boss : Cabin provides a rugged aesthetic that is ready for work and play

: Cabin provides a rugged aesthetic that is ready for work and play LT : The interior features bright silver accents, soft-wrapped trim and a premium wrapped steering wheel

: The interior features bright silver accents, soft-wrapped trim and a premium wrapped steering wheel Z71: A sportier ambiance. Jet Black and red accents convey the motif with trim-unique cloth/leatherette seating surfaces Chevy will offer all trims exclusively in a Crew Cab/short box body style, with more aggressive proportions and a wider, more confident stance. Specific design cues and elements further distinguish the trims and include: A more level profile in the body lines and trim

New athletic hood profile, high grille and slim headlamps that contribute to the strong appearance. The new hood profile offers greater forward visibility for the driver and front passenger

LED lighting on Z71 and ZR2

17-inch wheels on WT and LT

18-inch wheels on Z71 and Trail Boss (includes 32-inch-diameter all-terrain tires on Trail Boss)

Wheel bolt patterns shared with Chevrolet full-size trucks to enable sharing of Chevrolet’s range of accessory wheels. Additional highlights include: All-new center console with the shifter moved to the right-hand side for easier, more intuitive access to the drive mode selector, new segment-first electronic parking brake, front USB ports 1 (data and charge-only) and front storage

(data and charge-only) and front storage A new friction hinge on the console lid ensures the lid will stay open at any angle

Convenient front row and rear row cross-car cupholders

Extra-large wireless phone-charging 2 pad

pad Available dual-zone climate control and rear-seat air conditioning vent E

xclusive red or yellow seat belts available for Z71 and ZR2.

Colorado-first available sunroof on 4WD LT, Z71 and ZR2 CLASS-LEADING BED AND TAILGATE FUNCTIONALITY Standard on the ZR2, and available on other models, the system is the segment’s first built-in tailgate storage solution, offering secure and watertight storage. When the tailgate is down, the lockable lid opens to a 45-inch-wide (1,143 mm) and 4-inch-deep (101 mm) compartment with a drain. The tailgate also offers two cupholders and a measuring tool molded into the surface. Eight standard fixed tie-downs and room for up to nine additional accessory flexible tie-downs, combining for a class-leading 17 available tie-downs

Four stake pockets on the top of the bed, along with six 2 x 6-inch in-bed pockets and four 2 x 8-inch in-bed pockets

Ability to create tri-level storage with the bed pockets

The tailgate can be positioned midway between fully closed and open, enabling storage of longer items and supports up to 500 lbs. (226 kg)

Two motorcycle/bicycle tire grooves in the front bed wall

Available 110-volt power outlet

Available remote tailgate locking/unlocking

Available spray-on bedliner Exciting new accessories options include: Off Road Assist Step

Flexible Off Road Splash Guards

Off-Road Lights

Reconfigurable Bed Rails

Cargo Lamps

Tailgate Audio

Black Badging 1Not compatible with all devices. 2The system wirelessly charges one compatible mobile device. Some phones have built-in wireless charging technology and others require a special adapter/back cover. For a list of GM wireless charging-compatible mobile devices, see my.chevrolet.com/learnAbout/wireless-charging. If your device is not on this list, please consult your carrier. 2023 COLORADO ZR2 AND ZR2 DESERT BOSS The Colorado ZR2 brought ultimate off-road performance to the midsize pickup segment and has proven its off-road prowess time and time again, with Chad Hall racing as just one proof point. Since 2017, Hall has finished every race with the Colorado ZR2 while also helping to validate Colorado performance enhancements featured on the all-new 2023 Colorado ZR2. It is the ultimate off-road truck and is fully capable for those that are new to off-roading or a pro like Chad Hall. STANDARD ZR2 EQUIPMENT Unique Artemis interior color with Strike-colored accents and ZR2 badging, as well as unique rotary control trim. Additional standard content includes heated front seats, eight-way power driver’s seat and more.

Spray-on bedliner

Newly designed, high-clearance front fascia, including cut-out corners and the Chevrolet “Flow Tie”

LED lighting

Modified front and rear bumpers for better approach and departure angles and off-road obstacle clearance

17-inch wheels with 33-inch-diameter mud/terrain tires

Segment-exclusive Multimatic DSSV dampers

Special cast-iron control arms

Selectable front and rear electronic locking differentials

Modified rear axle with a 3.42 ratio

Aluminum skid plate to protect the radiator and engine oil pan and a transfer case shield

Rocker panel protection The first-ever, special-edition ZR2 Desert Boss package, inspired by the Colorado’s successful desert-racing legacy, takes the max-performance model’s design even further, with a host of racing-inspired design and capability features, including: 17-inch beadlock-capable wheels

Off-road bumper and front fascia

Sports bar with Sail Panel

Roof-mounted light bar

Underbody camera 1

Unique “Desert Boss” decals and black emblems. ZR2’S ENHANCED MULTIMATIC DAMPERS The Colorado ZR2 blends max capability and on-road comfort with racing-derived Multimatic spool-valve dampers. They feature an enhanced design for the 2023 Colorado, for a greater balance of on-road driving comfort and robust performance for extended off-road driving adventures. The unique spool-valve design, compared to conventional shim-type dampers, offers unlimited tuning variability, which translates into more precise damping performance and a greater feeling of control on and off the road. Exciting new accessory options for ZR2 include: Grille Light Bar

Removable Assist Step

Off-Road Bumper Lights

Interior Switch Plate



