Chevrolet Issues Stop Sale On Corvette ZR-1 Models For Fire Risk While Refueling

Current-gen Chevy Corvette Z06s and ZR1s may be at risk of catching fire while refueling. It sounds like, if enough gasoline spills into the pocket where the fuel filler is, the left-side cooling fan can waft it toward the engine and cause some external combustion. GM says it’s issuing a voluntary recall while forums are tracking a stop-sale from dealers. The issue specifically affects 2023-2026 Chevrolet Corvette Z06s and 2025-2026 Corvette ZR1s in North America. A thread on Corvette Forum put the issue on our radar—one poster wrote [sic]: “Just got off the phone with a dealer letting me know that about a half hour ago they received a stop sale order from GM for a fuel rail issue.” Another posted [sic]: “Dealer called to tell me car cant leave until a safety problem is fixed.” I popped a random Z06 VIN into GM’s recall site and confirmed that this product safety recall, N252514930, notice went out yesterday (August 21, 2005):



