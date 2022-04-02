Chevrolet Keeps Dropping Features On 2022 Corvette - This Time It Is Park Assist

Not long after it was reported that the popular High Wing Spoiler would no longer be offered for the 2022 Corvette Stingray due to supplier constraints, Chevrolet has also dropped the Rear Park Assist function from the mid-engined sports car.

According to the Corvette Action Center, Chevrolet was forced to remove the Rear Park Assist function over a lack of appropriate semiconductors. The system uses a handful of ultrasonic sensors on the rear bumper and beeps when drivers are reversing and approaching an object. It’s a handy feature on any car, particularly one like the ‘Vette that is relatively compromised on rear visibility.