Chevrolet Kills Electric Corvette SUV As EVs Sales Implode

Moving the engine from up front to behind the seats was a radical departure for the eighth-generation Corvette, which is receiving a new LS6 V8 for 2027. But for a while it looked like even bigger changes were on the horizon. GM was planning to build Corvettes with very different body styles and power sources according to multiple reports over the last couple of years, although the automaker never officially confirmed those rumors. But now it seems those plans are on hold, and possibly scrapped altogether.



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