Chevrolet Kills It's Most Affordable EVs For More Profitable Electric SUVs

Production of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV electric cars at the plant in Orion Township, Michigan will come to an end in late 2023. General Motor's CEO Mary Barra announced the news during the company's first-quarter earnings call.

The Chevrolet Bolt EV (later joined by the Bolt EUV version) was introduced in the United States in 2016 and since then, more than 161,000 have been sold in the country.

The latest 2023 model year versions are among the most affordable BEVs on the market, especially when deducting the $7,500 federal tax credit. The Bolt duo still offers a decent range of around 250 miles. The very high competitiveness of the Bolt EV/EUV was recently highlighted by a huge sales record of 19,700 units in the first quarter of 2023. The target production and sales rate is 70,000 units per year globally (mostly in the US).