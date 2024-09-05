Chevrolet Kills Off Malibu For A Second Time - Replacing With New Bolt EV

After 27 years, Chevrolet is killing off the Malibu for the second time. The midsized sedan is reportedly being discontinued as General Motors looks to move towards an electrified lineup of vehicles. In a statement to Car and Driver, the automaker confirmed the Malibu would end production in November 2024. GM will invest $390 million in the Fairfax Assembly plant in Kansas, where the Malibu is currently built. Chevrolet will overhaul the facility to prepare for the production of the new Bolt EV, which is expected to arrive in 2025. While sedan sales continue to plummet - and manufacturers kill off their sedan offerings - the Malibu has always been a strong seller for Chevrolet. In Q1 2024, the automaker shifted 32,749 examples, making it more popular than the Bolt, Suburban, Tahoe, Blazer, and all Buick and Cadillac products.



