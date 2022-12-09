Chevrolet Leaving Off Hood Insulation Pad On New Silverados - No Word If They Will Replace

It looks like the chip shortage isn't the only material shortage plaguing automakers, as Chevy is going to be shipping some 2023 Silverado HDs without any hood insulation. According to this report from GM Authority, GM has been facing a shortage of the insulation material used under the hood and trucks built after June 1, 2022 will be shipped without it.

GM isn't trying to hide anything from customers, as all affected Silverado HDs will have window stickers that disclose the missing hood insulation. While GM hasn't mentioned whether it will be giving customers credit for buying an affected truck, it will apparently be retrofitting affected trucks with hood insulation at a later date. Ironically, this comes after GM bumped the price of the Silverado HD by $1,000 across all trim levels.



