Chevrolet Lifts Stop Sale On Blazer EVs And Slashes The Price By Almost $6,000

Chevy lifted the stop-sale order on the Blazer EV that was put in place last December after numerous owners and reviewers reported significant issues with the vehicle’s software, including blank infotainment screens and error messages while charging.

Chevy rolled out a software update that it says should fix the problems as well as provide a few enhancements for Blazer EV owners. In addition, Chevy announced it was cutting the Blazer EV’s price by an average of $5,900 and that the vehicle will qualify for the full $7,500 federal EV tax credit when sales resume.