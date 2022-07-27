Chevrolet Offers New Corvette Z06 Owners $5,000 To Keep Their Car

Whenever a high-dollar, low-allocation sports car is released (think Porsche 911 GT3), there are countless deep-pocketed flippers that follow. They snag early production builds and immediately sell them for huge profits on auction sites that rhyme with "ring a tailor." However, GM doesn't want its exciting new Corvette Z06 to fall into such hands, so it's offering Z06 customers $5,000 worth of rewards points if they keep their car for 12 months. As first reported by Corvette Blogger, emails were sent out to all customers on the Z06 waitlist, informing them of the program: "For a limited time, My Chevrolet Rewards members can earn an additional 500,000 points—a $5,000 value—when they retain ownership of their vehicle for 12 months after purchase. Points can be redeemed on GM Financial Payments, Accessories, and more!"



