Chevrolet Officially Reveals The 2026 Corvette Interior Update

The 2026 model year will be here sooner that we know, so GM is now ready to reveal the changes coming to Corvette. While we expected the interior refresh to be the major point of the update, there is a lot more happening with America’s Favorite Sports Car. As the spy photos have shown previously, the driver’s cockpit has been reimagined with a new three-screen layout and a new center console design that still keeps the driver in control. The new screens features a larger 12.7-inch diagonal center console display, an expanded 14-inch diagonal driver information center, and an all-new 6.6-inch diagonal touchscreen auxiliary display to the left of the steering wheel.



