Chevrolet Puts Manual Transmission Corvette Rumors To Bed

Tremec, makers of the TR-9080 dual-clutch transaxle used in the C8 Corvette, are currently developing a manual gearbox that could potentially bolt up to replace the DCT, and the DCT in the Ford Mustang GTD. This led some automotive news outlets to speculate that Chevrolet would purchase the Tremec unit for an upcoming Corvette variant.

During a question and answer session with Corvette Chief Engineer Tony Roma at the 12 Hours of Sebring, Chevy put these rumors to bed. A video taken by a 2026 Corvette ZR1 owner captured Roma's response when asked about the potential for a manual option. In short, the Corvette engineering team did not mince words when it came to a potential manual gearbox.