Chevrolet Re-Recalls Bolt Again After Recent Discovery That Dealers Were Not Repairing Them The First Time

Just when you thought the story of the first-generation Chevrolet Bolt EV couldn’t get any worse, General Motors has issued yet another recall for it, this time impacting a total of 6,614 examples built during the 2017-2023 model years.



Impacted Bolt EV models were manufactured between October 11, 2016, and October 25, 2022, and according to the Detroit automaker, these vehicles had previously been recalled due to a seat belt pretensioner that could deploy and ignite fibers in nearby carpeting on the B-pillar, potentially triggering a fire. The first recall was issued in December 2022 and impacted approximately 140,000 Bolt EVs in North America.





